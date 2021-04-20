Montgomery County issues guidance for in-person graduation ceremonies

The Montgomery County Council has voted on guidance for in-person graduation ceremonies.

The vote came on Tuesday and includes restrictions on the numbers of people present, the number of people on stage and he duration of the ceremony.

The following guidance will now be in place:

- the total number of persons present at an outdoor graduation ceremony must be limited to 50 percent of the outdoor venue’s maximum occupancy

- if an outdoor venue does not have a formal certificate of occupancy, 40 square feet per person must be used to calculate the occupancy limit

- the total number of persons present at an indoor graduation ceremony is limited to 25 percent of the maximum occupancy or 250 people, whichever is smaller

- a school that plans an indoor graduation ceremony must obtain a Letter of Approval for their plan showing how it would meet the general requirements of the regulation

- a record of everyone attending the graduation must be kept for 30 days to enable contact tracing

- the school must identify a point of contact for an attendee to notify if they test positive for COVID-19 within two weeks after the event, and the point of contact must notify the County's Department of Health and Human Services within one business day of notice of a positive test

- no more than 10 people can be on the stage at one time

- the ceremony must last no more than two hours

- members of the audience from different households must remain at least six feet apart at all times

- signage explaining the infectious control requirements must be posted at the venue

- no group or staged photography

- no congregating or gathering in common areas both inside and outside of the venue before or after the ceremony

- a masked speaker must be at least 12 feet from the audience and an unmasked speaker must be at least 18 feet from the audience

- diplomas must be distributed without handshakes or physical contact

- no food or beverage concessions at the ceremony

The new guidance goes into effect Tuesday.