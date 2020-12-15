Montgomery County indoor dining shutting down after council approves order

The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday approved new restrictions that go into effect today in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Montgomery County Executive announces proposal to temporarily suspend indoor dining

The new restrictions include shutting down indoor dining service, and restricting restaurants to outdoor dining or carry-out. Outdoor dining will be banned from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition, indoor sports activities will be restricted to a maximum of 10 people total.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Retail establishments will he held to one person per 200 feet of retail space, and will be capped at 150 people.

Businesses that want to have more than 150 people after Wednesday, Dec. 23 will need to request a letter of approval that includes a business plan for monitoring the number o fpeople in the building at any given time. The letter must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.

READ MORE: Montgomery County approves $1.25M to winterize streeteries

You can obtain the letter by clicking here.

Places of worship will still be restricted to 25 percent capacity indoors. A letter of approval will be required for outdoor services of more than 25 people.