Montgomery County Executive announces proposal to temporarily suspend indoor dining

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced during a Zoom call on Wednesday that he is sending a proposal to the county council to temporarily suspend all indoor dining in the county and limit capacity.

The announcement comes as Maryland faced the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since May this week, and as the surge of cases in the state and country continue to climb.

The proposal would go into effect Tuesday. A council source says they would potentially act on this executive order on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.

