Montgomery County hosts back-to-school immunization clinics

Parents preparing for the start of the 2023 school year can take advantage of Montgomery County's back-to-school immunization clinics.

Several free clinics will be hosted through the end of September.

Tdap, meningococcal (MCV4), meningococcal B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Varicella (chickenpox) vaccines will be offered.

2023 BACK-TO-SCHOOL IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

Tuesday, August 22

8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

240-777-1050

Wallk-ins welcome but appointments preferred



Wednesday, August 23

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Germantown Health Center

12900 Middlebrook Rd., Germantown

240-777-3380

Wallk-ins welcome but appointments preferred



Wednesday, August 23

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Silver Spring Health Center

8630 Fenton St., 10th floor, Silver Spring

240-777-3160

Wallk-ins welcome but appointments preferred



Saturday, August 26

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MCPS Back-to-School Fair

Westfield Wheaton Mall

11160 Veirs Mill Rd., Wheaton

COVID-19 vaccinations also available for ages 5 years and older

Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.



Tuesday, August 29

8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

240-777-1050

Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.



Tuesday, September 12

8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

240-777-1050

Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.



Tuesday, September 19

​8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

240-777-1050

Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.



Tuesday, September 26

​8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center

2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring

240-777-1050

Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.



The School Health Services Immunization Center, located at 4910 Macon Rd., Rockville, is also open for back-to-school immunizations.



Monday to Friday (until Aug. 11)

8:30 a.m. - Noon

By appointment

240-740-4430



Monday, Aug. 14

8:30 a.m. -Noon

By appointment

240-740-4430



Thursday, Aug. 17

8:30 a.m. – Noon

By appointment

240-740-4430

FULL LIST OF CLINICS