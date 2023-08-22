Montgomery County hosts back-to-school immunization clinics
WASHINGTON - Parents preparing for the start of the 2023 school year can take advantage of Montgomery County's back-to-school immunization clinics.
Several free clinics will be hosted through the end of September.
Tdap, meningococcal (MCV4), meningococcal B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Varicella (chickenpox) vaccines will be offered.
2023 BACK-TO-SCHOOL IMMUNIZATION CLINICS
Tuesday, August 22
8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
240-777-1050
Wallk-ins welcome but appointments preferred
Wednesday, August 23
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Germantown Health Center
12900 Middlebrook Rd., Germantown
240-777-3380
Wallk-ins welcome but appointments preferred
Wednesday, August 23
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Silver Spring Health Center
8630 Fenton St., 10th floor, Silver Spring
240-777-3160
Wallk-ins welcome but appointments preferred
Saturday, August 26
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
MCPS Back-to-School Fair
Westfield Wheaton Mall
11160 Veirs Mill Rd., Wheaton
COVID-19 vaccinations also available for ages 5 years and older
Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.
Tuesday, August 29
8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
240-777-1050
Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.
Tuesday, September 12
8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
240-777-1050
Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.
Tuesday, September 19
8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
240-777-1050
Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.
Tuesday, September 26
8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Dennis Avenue Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
240-777-1050
Walk-in welcome but appointments preferred.
The School Health Services Immunization Center, located at 4910 Macon Rd., Rockville, is also open for back-to-school immunizations.
Monday to Friday (until Aug. 11)
8:30 a.m. - Noon
By appointment
240-740-4430
Monday, Aug. 14
8:30 a.m. -Noon
By appointment
240-740-4430
Thursday, Aug. 17
8:30 a.m. – Noon
By appointment
240-740-4430