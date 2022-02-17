Montgomery County high school student charged with assault of staff member

article

A student at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a staff member earlier this month on school property.

The incident took place on Feb. 3 around 1:30 p.m. in a first-floor hallway of the school building.

According to charging documents, James Cunningham, 61, a BCC security assistant, approached Jacob Moore, 18, a BCC student, about not being in class. Documents say Moore stood up and punched Cunningham several times in the face.

Despite Cunningham's attempts to retreat, Moore continued to attack and Cunningham called for assistance on his radio.

Moore continued to strike Cunningham on his face and head after Cunningham had fallen to the ground. Moore also used his feet to stomp on Cunningham's head and even kicked Cunningham several times in the head.

Eventually, the security team responded and Cunningham says he heard a female student yelling, "Stop," prior to him blacking out.

Security surveillance video footage captured the incident. Cunningham received several injuries from the assault and will miss work due to his injuries, according to the charging documents.

Moore has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disturbing school operations.