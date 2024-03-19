Montgomery County hands over 2 accused sex offenders to ICE

The Montgomery County Detention Center transferred custody of two unlawfully present accused sex offenders to Enforcement and Removal Operations Baltimore last week.

The move shows Montgomery County's commitment to beginning the process of honoring ICE detainers and collaborating on apprehending and removing violent noncitizen offenders from local communities.

"We are extremely happy to be working with our law enforcement partners in Montgomery County toward safer neighborhoods," said ERO Baltimore Field Office Director Darius Reeves. "ERO Baltimore is looking to apprehend and remove the most egregious noncitizen offenders. The two detainees that we took custody of were both charged with sexually abusing Maryland minors. Sex offenders are certainly not the types of people that the residents of Montgomery County want roaming their streets."

The first individual, a 44-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national, faces charges related to sexually abusing a minor. Following his arrest by Montgomery County Police on Nov. 17, 2023, on charges including sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape, and four counts of third-degree sex offenses, the Pacific Enforcement Response Center lodged an Immigration Detainer against him with the Montgomery County Detention Center in Rockville.

MCDC honored the ERO Baltimore detainer and transferred custody of the Honduran national to ERO Baltimore on March 11.

Similarly, the second offender, a 33-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was convicted of sexually abusing a Maryland minor. After being arrested by the Montgomery County Police on July 10, 2023, on charges related to sex abuse of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sex offense, PERC lodged an Immigration Detainer against him with MCDC.

On Nov. 28, 2023, the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted the Salvadoran national of a third-degree sex offense, sentencing him to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation, with nine years of the sentence suspended.

MCDC honored the ERO Baltimore detainer and transferred custody of the Salvadoran national to ERO Baltimore on March 11.

Both offenders will remain in ICE ERO custody pending the outcome of their criminal trial and removal proceedings.