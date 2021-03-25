Montgomery County friends to bike across country for suicide awareness

Mental health advocates and friends, Heath Saffer and Omar Baloch, are planning to bike across the country next month to help bring awareness to a teen suicide prevention program, Our Minds Matter, created in Northern Virginia.

They lost their childhood friend, Devon Rubenstein, to suicide in 2015 and want to let young people know that if they are battling depression or other mental health issues there is help out there, in the form of peer support.

Saffer and Baloch will also raise funds for the Devon C. Rubenstein Foundation and Our Minds Matter as they bike from Washington State to Delaware.

They plan to set off on April 15th.