Montgomery County firefighters union raises concerns over proposed staffing changes

The Montgomery County firefighters union is raising concerns over a potential personnel shift that could impact staffing levels in the county's Fire & Rescue Service. The proposed plan would move fire and rescue staff from some areas of the county to others.

What we know:

Montgomery County officials tell FOX 5 that any decisions regarding personnel realignment or staffing changes are still in the discussion stage. However, the union argues that the proposed moves are difficult to understand and that Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service management has mismanaged the process.

In a letter to members, the Montgomery County Career Firefighters' Association Local 1664 say they have "deep concerns" and frustration over proposed service reductions and realignment.

The union argues that reducing personnel in one area and moving them to another would negatively affect staffing levels, response times, and morale. They say they have been assured by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich that the proposal is still in the early stages, but they add that they have "more questions than answers."

The other side:

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue told FOX 5 that the staff realignments are being considered due to the large volume of emergency medical calls the service receives.

"Right now they are in the form of proposals, and for lack of a better phrase, it’s maybe 're-deployment.' Moving some personnel around is one of those things, but the Chief’s only and main objective here is improved service to our community," said spokesperson Pete Piringer.

What's next:

FOX 5 reached out repeatedly to the Local 1664 union today for comment, but they did not respond. Officials tell FOX 5 that it could be months before any decision is made, or if one is made at all.