Montgomery County declares snow emergency ahead of winter storm

Montgomery County has declared a snow emergency as a major winter storm moves into the Washington, D.C., region.

The declaration triggers street parking restrictions and opens all county-operated covered garages for free parking.

What we know:

During the emergency, parking is prohibited on posted snow emergency routes and in designated surface lots.

Officials are urging residents to park in driveways or garages whenever possible to keep roads clear for plows. County garages will remain free to use for the duration of the storm.

Where street parking is unavoidable:

Street parking will alternate by day to allow plows to clear snow.

From 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan.24 through Monday, Jan. 26, residents should park only on the even‑numbered side of the street.

If conditions continue, cars must move to the odd‑numbered side by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Due to the emergency plan, county residents should follow these requirements:

Parking is permitted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the side of any street or highway with even street numbers.

Parking is permitted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on the side of any street or highway with odd street numbers.

On any block where parking is prohibited on one side of the street for the entire block, the parking prohibition is superseded by the day of week provisions described above during the snow emergency period.

Any vehicle parked and left unattended in violation of these provisions may be removed and impounded.

Fees for County parking garages will be waived during a County declared snow emergency. Residents may park in County garages and are encouraged to use them for off-street parking until the snow emergency is ended, as declared by a follow-up press release.

Taxis

Taxis are allowed to add a $2.50 surcharge per trip during the snow emergency.

State snow emergencies apply only to state‑numbered roads and do not change parking rules or fees on county roads.

Ride On bus service

Ride On bus service will run a reduced schedule on Sunday, Jan. 25, with 17 routes every 40–60 minutes.

Sunday service hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday’s service plan will be decided Sunday afternoon.

Government Facilities Operating Updates:

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Montgomery County Department of Recreation Centers will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) Stores will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.

The Montgomery County Animal Adoption Center will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.

The County’s non-emergency informational call center, MC 311, will open on Sunday, Jan. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. MC 311 will have extended hours on Monday, Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to handle calls regarding the storm. Residents can contact MC 311 by calling 3-1-1 or 240-777-0311 or online at MC311.com.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)-sponsored activities are canceled for Sunday, Jan. 25. MCPS schools are closed to students on Monday, Jan. 26 for a previously scheduled end of term grading and planning day. MCPS will update its operational status for Monday, Jan. 26 on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

More information can be found on the County's Winter Storm Information Portal

