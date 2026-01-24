Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County declares snow emergency ahead of winter storm

By
Updated  January 24, 2026 10:05pm EST
News
FOX 5 DC
DMV prepares for monster winter snowstorm

DMV prepares for monster winter snowstorm

The entire Washington, D.C. region is getting ready for a monster storm that is expected to wreak havoc across much of the area.

WASHINGTON - Montgomery County has declared a snow emergency as a major winter storm moves into the Washington, D.C., region.

The declaration triggers street parking restrictions and opens all county-operated covered garages for free parking.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

What we know:

During the emergency, parking is prohibited on posted snow emergency routes and in designated surface lots.

Officials are urging residents to park in driveways or garages whenever possible to keep roads clear for plows. County garages will remain free to use for the duration of the storm.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Where street parking is unavoidable:

  • Street parking will alternate by day to allow plows to clear snow.
  • From 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan.24 through Monday, Jan. 26, residents should park only on the even‑numbered side of the street.
  • If conditions continue, cars must move to the odd‑numbered side by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Due to the emergency plan, county residents should follow these requirements:

  • Parking is permitted  between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on  the side of any street or highway with even street numbers.
  • Parking is permitted  between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on the  side of any street or highway with odd street numbers.
  • On any block where  parking is prohibited on one side of the street for the entire block,  the parking prohibition is superseded by the day of week provisions  described above during the snow emergency period.
  • Any vehicle parked and  left unattended in violation of these provisions may be removed and  impounded.
  • Fees for County  parking garages will be waived during a County declared snow emergency.  Residents may park in County garages and are encouraged to use them  for off-street parking until the snow emergency is ended, as  declared by a follow-up press release.
DMV Snow Forecast: Winter storm targeting DC region

DMV Snow Forecast: Winter storm targeting DC region

A winter storm is targeting the Washington, D.C. region that could bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain through early Monday.

Taxis

  • Taxis are allowed to add a $2.50 surcharge per trip during the snow emergency.
  • State snow emergencies apply only to state‑numbered roads and do not change parking rules or fees on county roads.

Ride On bus service

  • Ride On bus service will run a reduced schedule on Sunday, Jan. 25, with 17 routes every 40–60 minutes.
  • Sunday service hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monday’s service plan will be decided Sunday afternoon.

Government Facilities Operating Updates:  

  • Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will  be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.
  • Montgomery County Department  of Recreation Centers will be closed  on Sunday, Jan. 25.
  • Montgomery  County Alcohol  Beverage Services (ABS) Stores will  be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.
  • The Montgomery County  Animal Adoption Center will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.
  • Shady  Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station will be closed on Sunday,  Jan. 25.
  • The County’s  non-emergency informational call center, MC 311, will open on Sunday,  Jan. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. MC 311 will have extended hours on Monday,  Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to handle calls regarding the  storm. Residents can contact MC 311 by calling 3-1-1 or 240-777-0311 or  online at MC311.com.
  • Montgomery County  Public Schools (MCPS)-sponsored activities are canceled for Sunday, Jan.  25. MCPS schools are closed to students on Monday, Jan. 26 for a  previously scheduled end of term grading and planning day. MCPS will  update its operational status for Monday, Jan. 26 on Sunday, Jan.  25 at 4 p.m.

More information can be found on the County's Winter Storm Information Portal

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices

The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County, the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

NewsWeatherMontgomery CountyTop Stories