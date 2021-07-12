Montgomery County crews responding to deadly Silver Spring crash

article

Montgomery County emergency crews are on the scene after a deadly crash in Silver Spring early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on Fairland Road and Cedar Creek Lane around 1:45 a.m.

At least two people were in the vehicle when it crashed – and at least one person was trapped when rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

Officials have not identified any of the people involved in the crash, nor have they indicated what might have caused it.