Montgomery County police ID victim in deadly White Oak high rise double shooting
WHITE OAK, Md. - Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect – or suspects – behind a deadly double shooting in a White Oak high rise last week.
Patrick Davion Gafford, 25, was killed in the shooting in the Enclave building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.
A second man was taken to a local hospital. Police have not provided an update on his condition, nor have they identified him.
If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.
