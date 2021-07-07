Montgomery County police ID victim in deadly White Oak high rise double shooting

article

Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect – or suspects – behind a deadly double shooting in a White Oak high rise last week.

READ MORE: Montgomery County police officer won’t be charged in deadly White Oak shooting: prosecutors

Patrick Davion Gafford, 25, was killed in the shooting in the Enclave building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

READ MORE: Man charged in deadly stabbing of 23-year-old woman in White Oak

A second man was taken to a local hospital. Police have not provided an update on his condition, nor have they identified him.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.