Montgomery County councilmember subjected to racial slurs from Zoom hecklers

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando was subjected to several racial slurs and messages during a recent online forum with County Council candidates.

Several people zoom bombed the meeting and made loud noises; one person used the N-Word multiple times on the call.

At the time of the interruption, Jawando was talking about police reform.

"It just started to seem really targeted because of the language and because of what part of the conversation I was in talking about police reform."

The disruption went on for nearly three minutes before the hecklers were removed.

The hecklers also flooded the chat section with the N-word and other racist messages.

"Unfortunately, many people of color many Black people are used to this type of behavior in their lives." Jawando said.

A few minutes before Jawando was interrupted his 3-year-old son was on the call.

Jawando told FOX 5 he’s thankful his son was outside of the room when it happened.

"I started to think about you know he’s three years old and he’s going to hear people yelling calling his dad these kinds of horrible racial epithets," Jawando said. "It’s a reminder that one it’s not ok and we should never accept it."

He said he’s experienced racism in both his personal life and as a councilmember, but the incidents have ramped up in recent years.

It’s why he says he made it a point to call it out when it happens.

"I’ve had racist things said to my son online when I posted pictures, we get calls in the office. I get horrible emails and social media posts and we’ve had things investigated by the police, actual threats," Jawando said. "To use those type of racial epithets those are words that were used to hold up a system of oppression and racism and slavery and separatism; that is really not what America or Montgomery County is about."

The Montgomery County Council released a joint statement this week condemning the racist attacks:

"All members of the Council stand in solidarity with Councilmember Will Jawando, who was subjected to disgusting, racist comments and hate-filled obscenities during a Progressive Legacy meeting from individuals online. Hate has no place in our inclusive community."

"We denounce all forms of hate speech, harassment and racism, and condemn these racist attacks. Montgomery County residents and public employees, including elected officials, should be free to go about their daily lives and conduct their work without the fear of racist speech and harassment."

"We appreciate Councilmember Jawando’s leadership and extend our ongoing support to him, his wife and children, as we continue working together to protect and serve more than one million Montgomery County residents."

Progressive Legacy, the group that hosted the online forum, said they are in concurrence with what the council said.

They also apologized to Jawando and the participants on the call.