Ghost gun debate at center of Montgomery County hearing

The Brief Montgomery County leaders want strong protections against ghost guns and gun violence. Maryland Supreme Court ruling struck down provisions already covered by state law. Public hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. with supporters and opponents expected.



A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on a proposed update to Montgomery County’s gun control law, as county leaders move to revise restrictions on ghost guns and firearms near public gatherings after portions of the existing law were struck down by Maryland’s highest court.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says Montgomery County leaders say they still want strong protections against ghost guns and gun violence, but after a recent court ruling, they must rewrite parts of the law to ensure those restrictions remain within the county’s legal authority.

The Council will hold a hearing today on Expedited Bill 23‑26. The proposal would update the county’s gun regulations after the Maryland Supreme Court ruled that several local firearm restrictions were too broad and already covered by state law.

The ruling struck down provisions that barred firearms near hospitals, child‑care centers and long‑term care facilities and also limited parts of the county’s ghost gun restrictions.

Supporters of the revised bill say it preserves key safety measures while bringing the law into compliance with the court’s decision.

The issue remains high‑profile in Montgomery County following several gun‑related incidents in recent years, including a ghost gun shooting at Wootton High School and a shooting at Blake High School.

Gun‑rights advocates argue that firearm regulations should be set at the state level, not by local governments.

Tuesday’s public hearing begins at 1:30 p.m., with councilmembers expected to hear from both supporters and opponents before determining next steps.