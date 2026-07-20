Gov. Wes Moore touring Key Bridge site as rebuild faces delays and cost hikes

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is leading a delegation of federal lawmakers on a boat tour of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site. The state dropped contractor Kiewit Infrastructure from Phase 2 after the company's cost proposals far exceeded state targets. The Maryland Transportation Authority is now splitting the remaining work into four separate procurements.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is leading a boat tour of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site with members of the state’s congressional delegation on Monday.

The visit comes as state officials work to reassure lawmakers and the public that the massive reconstruction project remains on track despite major contractual setbacks, soaring costs and a pushed-back timeline.

Contract shake-up

What we know:

The tour follows the Maryland Transportation Authority’s decision to cancel its Phase 2 contract with Kiewit Infrastructure. State leaders cited an unexpectedly high price tag and an extended construction timeline proposed by the firm as the primary reasons for scrapping the deal.

The setback has fueled growing concerns over the project’s budget and overall schedule. Estimated costs have surged from an initial $1.8 billion to over $5 billion, while the expected completion date has shifted from 2028 to late 2030.

Despite the cancellation of Phase 2, state officials emphasize that site preparation has not halted. Kiewit will continue handling its Phase 1 responsibilities, which include shoring up the area prior to main construction, through at least the end of the year.

New strategy

Dig deeper:

To manage costs and regain momentum, the MDTA is restructuring the remainder of the rebuild. Instead of relying on a single mega-contractor, the state plans to divide the project into four separate contracts.

Officials say this strategy will encourage competitive pricing and tighter schedules; open up more opportunities for local businesses; and keep construction moving forward without single-vendor bottlenecks.

The new contracts are expected to be awarded later this fall.

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The backstory:

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024 after the container ship Dali lost power and struck one of its main support piers, claiming the lives of six construction workers. Wreckage removal was completed months ago, clearing the way for early site stabilization.

What's next:

Gov. Moore’s boat tour with federal lawmakers aims to build confidence and secure continued federal support as the procurement process resets. State officials are expected to provide further updates on the revised bidding timeline following the inspection.