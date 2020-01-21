Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County Council introduces bill that would repeal mandatory bicycle registration

By
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Silver Spring
FOX 5 DC

Montgomery County Council to introduce bill that would repeal mandatory bicycle registration

The Montgomery County Council will take the next step in repealing a law that mandates bicycle registration.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The Montgomery County Council will take the next step in repealing a law that mandates bicycle registration.

The Council plans to introduce a bill that would essentially take away the authority to impound someone's unregistered bike for personal use.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The legislation would make registration voluntary.

The hearing follows an incident involving a Silver Spring resident who was cited by police last year for not having his bike registered.