Montgomery County Council introduces bill that would repeal mandatory bicycle registration
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The Montgomery County Council will take the next step in repealing a law that mandates bicycle registration.
The Council plans to introduce a bill that would essentially take away the authority to impound someone's unregistered bike for personal use.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The legislation would make registration voluntary.
The hearing follows an incident involving a Silver Spring resident who was cited by police last year for not having his bike registered.