Montgomery County community pushing back on plan to open rehab facility near elementary school

The Brief Neighbors in Brookville, a small community in Mongtomery County, are pushing back on a plan to open a rehab facility in their neighborhood. Those against the plan say it's problematic because the facility would be near an elementary school. According to the neighborhood's HOA, it would be a residential treatment center with up to 16 clients. Patients would be on site for 30 to 60 days but they aren't allowed to leave the property. The Montgomery County councilmember who represents the district says she plans to hold a community meeting in the coming weeks to further discuss this matter in depth.



A community in Montgomery County is speaking out against a plan to bring a drug and rehab center into their neighborhood-right next to an elementary school. Parents are calling the proposal inappropriate.

The plan to bring a drug and rehab facility to a tight-knit community tucked in Brookeville is facing serious backlash.

The Facility

What we know:

Two homes in the neighborhood were allegedly sold to USR Holdings -— the company that will operate the Freedom Center Drug and Rehab Facility in this community.

According to the neighborhood's HOA, the company told them that the homes on Gold Mine Place will be a residential treatment center with up to 16 clients. Patients would be on site for 30 to 60 days but they aren't allowed to leave the property, which is fenced off.

Neighbors Say ‘No’

Meeting Held:

Parents held a PTA meeting at nearby Greenwood Elementary School addressing some of their concerns and FOX 5 was told the company informed them that their patients will be screened and they will plant additional trees as a barrier between the school and the facility.

One next door neighbor, who is a grandfather, says he’s completely against this plan and that it’s unacceptable.

"There are lots of kids here. They play here. It's a very safe community. I believe it's not the right place for this kind of business," he told FOX 5.

According to the HOA, the company says this plan has been approved by the county. FOX 5 reached out to a number of people including council member Dawn Luedtke who represents the district.

"I'm aware of the community's concerns and our office is responding to inquiries about the zoning and permitting process for a private entity such as the one pursuing this project. The safety and security of students and educators is of paramount importance to me," she said.

Even with the safety precautions the company says they will have in play, neighbors like this grandfather aren't sold.

"They explained what they are going do. They say it's safe. People won't walk around. They are going to stay inside. They have cameras but still I believe with all of this, it's not right to have this kind of business in a residential area," he said. "Nobody is happy and we are all against this issue."

FOX 5 did get a chance to speak with some other neighbors and parents whose children go to Greenwood. They didn't want to go on camera but they echoed their neighbor’s sentiments.

Push Back Continues

What's next:

Now, those against the plan are sharing a flier with people in the community, asking residents to reach out to their elected officials and the school district.

Council member Luedtke says she plans to hold a community meeting in the coming weeks to further discuss this matter in depth.

FOX 5 also reached out to the Freedom Center director for more information on their exact plans. We are still waiting to hear back.