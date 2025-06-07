Monique Samuels returns to Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 10: sources

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels will be returning to the franchise for Season 10.

The former housewive exited the reality series in 2020, following a tense season and dwindling relationships with particular castmates.

Production for the show is currently underway in Maryland, with franchise stars Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Keiarna Stewart, and Stacey Rusch, according to People Magazine.

Samuels finalized her divorce from former NFL offensive tackle Chris Samuels in September 2023. The pair were married for 11 years, and have three children; daughter Milani, 9, and sons Christopher, 12, and Chase, 6.

When Season 9 wrapped, fans learned that two housewives would not be returning. Mia Thornton shared her departure in April, citing her recent move to Atlanta. Karen Huger is behind bars after being sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended, for her recent fourth DUI conviction.