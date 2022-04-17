Montgomery County woman shot during home invasion

Police are searching for suspects involved in the shooting of a woman during a home invasion in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Police Department officials say, in the early morning hours of April 11, officers were called to the 13200 block of Stravinsky Terrace in Silver Spring for reports of a shooting and residential burglary.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a house that had its front door open. Police entered the house and found a 57-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the woman's injuries prevent her from providing information to detectives, and they have been unable to determine whether anything has been stolen from the home. They were, however, able to find several bullet holes in various locations throughout the victim's home.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Detectives are asking for the public's help investigating the case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.