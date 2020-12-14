Monday marks Free Shipping Day for online holiday shoppers

Monday is the day to save on shipping and get gifts delivered in time for Christmas.

It started back in 2008 as a day for merchants to incentivize shoppers to click that buy button. Now, hundreds of online retailers are taking part in Free Shipping Day with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.

Sites like Amazon, Target, Macy's, Walmart and more have all announced special shipping coupons or, in some cases, may auto-populate a free shipping discount at checkout.

Most stores are pairing the free shipping promotion with additional savings.

All of the codes you'll need are listed at freeshippingday.com

Can't find your favorite store? Here's a hack.

Type in generic codes like “save10” or “freeship.” Stores don't have to use those codes, but it's recommended that they do.

Free Shipping Day ends Tuesday. But if you miss it, all is not lost.

With consumer demand for shipping at an all-time high this holiday season, don't hesitate to reach to your favorite merchant using the chat or email feature and ask for a free shipping or discount code any time you shop.

LINK: freeshippingday.com