DC Police: 3 shot in Southeast including mom, 2-year-old son

Metropolitan Police say three people were injured in a shooting in southeast DC, including a mother and her two-year-old son.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Howard Rd SE for a report of shots fired. At this time, police say it appears the mother and son were shot while inside of a car and drove to the 2900 block of Stanton Road SE where they were found by police.

The mother and her son were both taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another individual arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to this incident.

Police are asking for the public's help as they work to develop a suspect or suspects. MPD Chief Robert Contee said it is possible that there was more than one shooter.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for anyone with information leading to an arrest.