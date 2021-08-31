Police: Officer, suspect injured in northwest DC shooting

Metropolitan police say an officer and a suspect were both injured when gunfire was exchanged in northwest DC Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 1400 block of V St NW just after 7:15 p.m. for a possible shooting.

According to MPD officials, preliminary information indicates that shots were fired and both the suspect and officer involved were hit.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect and is pictured below.

Metropolitan Police plan to hold a press conference later this evening. Check back with FOX 5 for the latest updates.