Mom, 2-year-old son reported missing in Frederick

Authorities in Frederick are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing mother and her 2-year-old son.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Ashlea Nicole Luecke and her son, Cooper Scott Luecke, were last seen Monday at around 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Merganser Court in Ballenger Creek.

Ashlea is described as 5’5" and around 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has heart and spades tattoos on her wrists. She was last seen wearing a blue and orange, short-sleeve Texas Longhorns basketball shirt and yoga-style black pants.

Cooper is 3’ tall and weighs around 35 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown at this time what he was wearing.

Officials say Ashlea could be driving a silver 2017 Toyota RAV4 with Maryland tags: 28579CH

If you have any information on Ashlea and Cooper’s whereabouts, contact the FCSO at 301-600-4017 or 301-600-4131 and reference case #’s 21-025973 and 21-025994.



