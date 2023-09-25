Molotov cocktails launched at Cuban Embassy in DC: Foreign Minister

Officials say two Molotov cocktails were launched at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C. Sunday night.

In a Tweet, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called the incident a "terrorist attack" said that none of the embassy staff suffered injuries.

This is the second attack on the embassy in recent years. In April 2020, A Cuban man who sought asylum in the U.S. opened fire with an AK-47 at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, spraying the front of the building with nearly three dozen rounds.

Alexander Alazo, 42, of Aubrey, Texas, was taken into custody shortly after that shooting. He told investigators he was born in Cuba and served in the Cuban Army, had moved to Mexico in 2003 before claiming political asylum in the U.S. a few years later. No injuries were reported in the 2020 shooting.

The investigation into Sunday's shooting is continuing.