MJ: The Musical’s second half canceled at DC’s National Theatre due to water pipe leak

A water line leak canceled the second half of MJ: The Musical at D.C.’s National Theatre on Tuesday, leaving many customers upset.

FOX 5’s Mikea Turner captured video of the situation Tuesday while she was in attendance. She said it happened right around 9 p.m. at the show’s intermission break.

The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority says a leak in a three-inch service line at the theatre was to blame. The line was closed to locate the leak and make the repair.

Attendees are hopeful they’ll get a second chance to see the rest of the show. The musical runs until September 8.