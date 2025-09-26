Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has released an investigative report alleging misconduct, constitutional violations, and systemic failures within the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office under Steve Descano.

The report outlines years of alleged documented issues, including repeated Brady and discovery violations, improper plea deals, and policies Miyares says jeopardize public safety and ignore victims’ rights.

Miyares report alleges misconduct, violations by Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano

"Justice isn’t optional, and our laws are not suggestions. Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has betrayed the rule of law and the very people he swore to protect, turning prosecutorial discretion into deliberate, weaponized incompetence," Miyares said in a statement.

"The oath prosecutors take to uphold the law and protect victims is sacred. It demands courage, integrity, and perseverance in the pursuit of justice. That means treating victims with fairness, dignity, and respect, and enforcing the laws passed by the people’s elected representatives," he said.

"When a prosecutor refuses to do that, victims are denied justice and the public loses faith in the very system meant to protect them. This is dangerous, this is wrong, and it cannot continue," he added.

