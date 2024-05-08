Mixed reaction after DC police clear pro-Palestine demonstrators off of GW campus

There have been mixed reactions to the decision by DC authorities to clear out the pro-Palestinian protest encampment at George Washington University.

According to D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, the decision was made after law enforcement saw "an escalation of volatility."

"This started last Thursday when a campus, GW police officer was pushed by protestors and an item was grabbed out of the police officer’s hand during the performance of her duties," Smith said Wednesday. "On Monday, MPD learned of more indicators the protestors were becoming more volatile and less stable. This included a simple assault reported to police, security probing of a GW building, indicators that counter-demonstrators were covertly in encampment and information that protestors from other schools were traveling to GW."



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday, the decision by police was "apolitical."



"It is without regard to one side or the other. It’s focused on public safety," Bowser said.



In total, 33 people were arrested overnight Wednesday. Police said there were at least six warnings given before police began to move in, according to Chief Smith. Most dispersed and those who stayed were arrested. Charges ranged from unlawful entry to assault on a police officer, with 29 of those charges being unlawful entry. According to Smith, pepper spray was used to stop assaults on police officers overnight Wednesday.



At a press conference held at noon Wednesday, parents some George Washington University students who were part of the protests said they do not agree with the decision.

Barbara Wein is the parent of a graduate student at GWU. Wein teaches at American University.



"I am Jewish. I was raised in a Zionist family. I say "never again" for any people, not the people of Yemen, Sudan, Armenia, Gaza. Anywhere. We have to stop this madness in the Middle East. As my beautiful colleague said, the children are the adults now," Wein said.



Wein added, she was part of the encampment and rejected the stance that the protests were becoming violent.

"They [students] are the moral compass of this society. They’re holding up a mirror to our policies, beseeching us to stop the bloodshed. I am both a GW parent and I teach at American. I stayed at the encampment with the students. They were democratic. They were peaceful. They shared everything, books, food. As I listened to their conversations at night, they were so consequential. They cared deeply about the well-being of others," she said.



Hala Amer, the mother of a GWU student, said 80 parents and counting have signed a letter that will be sent to a GWU board, endorsing the demands laid out by protestors. The demands included the protection of pro-Palestinian speech on campus, divestment of funds related to Israel and academic programs, along with the disclosure of university investments and endowments.



"When our children considered which university to attend, we encouraged them to choose GWU as their second home to get the best education possible and to be treated with the highest degree of respect," Amer said. "Actions speak louder than words. The university has revealed its true values. President

Granberg has refused for weeks to meet with her own students who extended their hand to her in good faith for negotiations and positive discourse. The adult in the room was our children. Granberg let our children down."

Others are supporting the move to clear out the encampment. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Washington, D.C. said the organization has expressed serious concerns about the encampment for the past two weeks.



"We witnessed antisemitic images, hateful chants, intimidation, blocking campus spaces & vandalism. It was an unsafe environment for the community. We’re glad to see it finally disbanded #NotOnMyCampus," a post on X read Wednesday.



Mark Crawford, who identified himself as an alumnus of GWU, walked past the site Wednesday. Crawford said he agreed, the encampment should have

been disbanded.



"Go back to studies, you got finals," he said, referring to student protestors. "This is ridiculous."



In a statement released Wednesday, GWU said there were no serious injuries reported as a result of the clearing of the encampment.



"The university is open and operating normally, and final examinations are proceeding as scheduled. MPD, GW Police Department officers, and additional security personnel maintain a presence on University Yard and the surrounding area. GW staff have cleared the yard," the statement reads in part. "Through the end of Commencement on May 19, University Yard and Kogan Plaza will remain closed, as previously announced. During this time, given the heightened safety concerns related to the recent illegal demonstrations as well as the ongoing exams, all activities, including activities of free expression on campus, will require reservation through the Division for Student Affairs. In addition, no sound amplification will be permitted for such events on campus."



A request for an interview with GWU president Ellen Granberg on Wednesday was not granted.