Mistake leads to $100,000 win for Fauquier County woman

A Fauquier County woman’s mistake paid off big on Christmas Eve last week.

Dorothy Woods accidentally filled in the box for number 28, instead of 24 – and that led to a winning ticket worth $100,000.

The winning numbers for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game on Dec. 24 were 4-9-14-17-28.

The Goldvein woman bought the winning ticket at the Morrisville Mini Mart in Bealeton.

