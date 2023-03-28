Missing woman last seen Friday in Laurel

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Laurel woman.

Officers say 25-year-old Lauren Kingbury was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on the morning of Friday, March 24 in the 14000 block of Korba Place.

Lauren Kingbury (Laurel Police Department)

Police say she was reported missing on Sunday. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark shirt and white shoes when last seen. Officials say she is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-498-0092 or email an anonymous tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.