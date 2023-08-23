Missing mother, son believed to be in danger, Frederick police say

Authorities in Frederick say they believe a missing mother and her son are in danger.

Mariela Lizeth Aguilar-Morales, 25, and her 4-year-old son Joshua Isaac Palacio-Aguilar were last seen during the evening Sunday, August 13 in the 1200 block of Aynsely Court in Frederick.

Aguilar-Morales is described as approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium build. Her son in between three-feet-four-inches and three-feet-six-inches tall, 40-45 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Investigators are asking residents in the Aynsely Court area who has security cameras to review the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Skelly at 240-529-8844.