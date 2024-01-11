Missing man found dead in Southwest DC trash can

Harry Keels, a D.C. native who had been missing since Nov. 3, was found dead in a trash can just two days into the new year.

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Metropolitan Police Department received a call after a resident found human remains inside a trash can at a Southwest apartment complex.

The officers who were dispatched to the neighborhood on Canal Street that day searched through the trash and found a dead man.

Harry Keels, 42, of Southwest, D.C. Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

On Thursday, the department announced that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had determined that the man they found was 42-year-old Keels.

Keels was shot to death, according to the autopsy, but it's unclear how long his body was in the trash before being discovered.

Now, detectives are investigating Keels' death as a homicide, and searching for the shooter.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

