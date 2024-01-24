Missing DC man found dead behind Rock Creek boating center, police say

A D.C. man who had been reported missing over a week ago was found dead behind a boating center along Rock Creek Saturday, police say.

Brandon Newman, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 15. Police said he was last seen in the 3200 block of M Street, NW.

According to Newman’s employer, Donahue DC , he had gone out for drinks with co-workers after the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Newman reportedly stayed behind after everyone else left the establishment to finish his drink and according to Luca Giovannini, managing partner at Donahue, that was the last time anyone saw him.

Brandon Newman, 28 Courtest: GoFundMe

Police began searching for Newman after he was reported missing and on Jan. 20, Harbor Patrol saw remains in the rear area of 2900 block of Virginia Ave., NW, near Thompson Boat Center along Rock Creek.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has not yet determined Newman’s cause and manner of death but police say at this time, no foul play is suspected.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral, memorial and other end-of-life expenses for Newman.

"His loss takes away part of our heart but it also filled it with his lovely memories that we will guard for the rest of our lives," Giovannini wrote. "May he rest in peace."