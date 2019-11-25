Missing DC 12-year-old may need medication, police say

article

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 12-year-old from Southeast who may be in need of medication.

According to police Syncere Wilkins disappeared from the 3900 block of R Street on Sunday around 9 a.m.

Wilkins is a black male with a dark complexion.

He is 4-foot-9 and weighs 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Wilkins was wearing black and light beige sweatpants, along with a matching sweater and red, black, and white tennis shoes when he was last seen.

If you can help police find Wilkins, call (202) 727-9099.

