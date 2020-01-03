Missing Damascus 79-year-old was last seen early Friday morning

article

Montgomery County police are concerned after a 79-year-old Damascus man disappeared early Friday morning.

Fred Lewis Dosik was last seen at his home on Brigadier Place around 7 a.m.

His roommate told police that it’s uncharacteristic for Dosik to leave for such a period of time without checking in with her.

He does not drive.

Dosik is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 175 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that might help police find Dosik, call (301) 279-8000.

