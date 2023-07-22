Missing adult male swimmer pulled from Potomac River

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services rescued an adult male swimmer in distress in the Potomac River, in the area of Great Falls.

Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer says an adult male swimmer was swimming from the Virginia shore and was swept downstream.

Rescue boats remained in the water for 10 minutes and the swimmer was located and pulled from the water in six minutes.

The swimmer was transported to an area hospital in critical life-threatening condition.