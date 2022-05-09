Missing 8-year-old girl from DC last seen Sunday, police say

Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has been reported missing from the District.

Police say Shaniya Bennett was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Kennedy Street in the Northwest on Sunday, May 8.

Shaniya Bennett (DC Police)

Shaniya is a Black female, between four-feet-five-inches and four-feet-11-inches tall. She has black hair in French braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink and black pants, white Adidas shoes and was carrying a red polka-dot book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.