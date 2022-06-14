Missing 3-year-old girl abducted from home in Fairfax County

article

A missing and endangered child investigation is underway in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax County.

Police are searching for three-year-old Amelia "Mimi" Kraus. She was taken from her home in the 7700 block of Tauxemont Road around Tuesday afternoon by 35-year-old Catherine Kraus.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police District responded to the home at 4:25 p.m. for an abduction.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say Catherine Kraus is Amelia's mom. She is known to wear wigs or she could be bald.

She may be driving a white BMW or a black Volkswagen.

Authorities ask if you see either Amelia or Catherine Kraus or have any information about their whereabouts please call 911.

