Missing 3-year-old girl abducted from home in Fairfax County
Fairfax County, VA. - A missing and endangered child investigation is underway in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax County.
Police are searching for three-year-old Amelia "Mimi" Kraus. She was taken from her home in the 7700 block of Tauxemont Road around Tuesday afternoon by 35-year-old Catherine Kraus.
Officers from the Mount Vernon Police District responded to the home at 4:25 p.m. for an abduction.
Police say Catherine Kraus is Amelia's mom. She is known to wear wigs or she could be bald.
She may be driving a white BMW or a black Volkswagen.
Authorities ask if you see either Amelia or Catherine Kraus or have any information about their whereabouts please call 911.