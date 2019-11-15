Missing 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday night in Northwest DC

article

Authorities are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from D.C.

Police say Nevaeh Thorne was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of 9th Street in the Northwest on Thursday, November 14.

Officers describe Nevaeh as a black female, 5-feet-2-inches tall, 100 pounds with a dark complexion. She has long twist black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, blue shirt and black and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.