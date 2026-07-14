Military helicopter makes precautionary landing in DC after crew reports vibrating mechanical sounds

The Brief Helicopter made a precautionary landing near the Georgetown Reservoir Monday night. Aircrew reported vibrating mechanical sounds and returned safely to Joint Base Andrews. Maintenance crews are assessing the aircraft Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.



A UH‑1N military helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews made a precautionary landing near the Georgetown Reservoir in Washington, D.C., around 9:26 p.m. Monday after the crew reported vibrating mechanical sounds.

A Joint Base Andrews spokesperson said the aircrew landed out of an abundance of caution after observing the vibrations. All four crew members returned safely to Joint Base Andrews, and officials said there was no damage to the aircraft or nearby property.

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Maintenance crews are assessing the aircraft at the landing site Tuesday morning to determine what caused the vibrations. The investigation is continuing.

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