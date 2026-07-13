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The Brief A dog and two cats were killed in a Harford County, Maryland, house fire. A family dog sparked the fire after jumping on the kitchen counter. The owners were not home, and the fire was discovered by their security company.



A dog and two cats were killed in a house fire in Harford County on Friday, July 10, after officials with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said a dog jumped onto a kitchen counter.

The fire, reported in the 4300 block of Foxglove Court in Belcamp, is being considered as accidental after a family dog named Bo jumped onto the counter in the home, turning on the toaster which ignited nearby combustible items.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, according to officials.

Neighbors were able to rescue Bo and another dog named Addie from the home. However, fire officials said a third dog named Dakota and two cats died in the fire.

The incident was captured on the family’s security camera, which later helped fire investigators determine where the flames began.

The home had extensive damage from the fire along with soot smoke and water from the emergency response, officials said. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in losses, according to fire officials.

The incident is among 26 other deadly fires reported in Maryland so far this year, according to data from the U.S. Fire Administration.

A similar case played out in Connecticut earlier in June after a family dog jumped up to get something on the stove, and accidentally turned on a burner.