Mild finish to the work week

We have made it to the end of the work week!

While most of us continue to adjust to a “new normal” of social distancing and working from home, at least it’s a mild finish to the week! Temperatures this afternoon look to range between 65 to 70 degrees.

We tracked some overnight and pre-dawn showers that have mostly departed. There may be some additional hit or miss afternoon showers later today, but a steadier rain is on track to arrive late tonight into Saturday.

Saturday looks to be a day that features another chilly and soaking rain. Sunday should be drier and warmer as we could top out in the upper 70s!

