Mikea Turner joins FOX 5 DC as co-anchor and reporter

Mikea Turner has been named morning co-anchor and reporter for FOX 5 DC.

Turner will co-anchor the weekday 5 to 6 a.m. newscast alongside Stephen Graddick, report for the 6 to 9 a.m. newscasts, and be part of the Good Day DC team from 9 to 11 a.m. She’ll also co-host LION Lunch Hour at 11 a.m. with Erin Como.

Turner most recently worked as an evening news anchor for WWBT in Richmond, Virginia. Before that, she spent five years as weekend morning anchor at WUSA in D.C. Previously, Turner was a multimedia journalist, morning live reporter, fill-in news anchor, fill-in producer, and fill-in weather forecaster at WBOC in Salisbury, Maryland. She began her career in broadcasting as a general assignment reporter and co-anchor at Prince George’s Community Television (CTV).

"I have been following Mikea’s career for years. Bringing this dynamic journalist back to the DMV is a homecoming for Mikea and a homerun for FOX 5," said vice president and news director, Paul McGonagle.

"The DMV is my home and I can’t wait to pour back into the community that’s helped shape me into who I am today by joining the incredible morning team at Fox 5," said Turner.