Mike Johnson's chief of staff, charged with DUI, 'fell into the passenger seat' during field sobriety test

New details have been released about House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, who was arrested for DUI following President Donald Trump's speech last week.

What we know:

According to police, Jeffrey Hayden Haynes was taken into custody around 12 a.m. on March 5 after hitting a parked car twice near the Capitol building.

An officer responded to the scene at Southwest Drive near the Capitol where they found Haynes and a woman, who reported that he had run into her car.

According to the police report, the officer stopped Haynes from leaving the scene and when he stepped out of his car, the officer noticed that he was "unsteady."

The officer reported that Haynes was "leaning" against the car and that when asked to provide his driver's license and registration, he "fell into the passenger seat" of his car. The report also says that Haynes had trouble trying to get his license and registration and was slurring his words.

The responding officer said Haynes admitted to having at least four drinks within a four-hour period. He consented to a field sobriety test but wasn't able to finish it "due to his constant swaying left and right and leaning forward" to the point where the officer had to hold him up.

Haynes reportedly struggled to put his glasses into his pocket, could not follow the pen light the officer used and could not stay upright on his own.

What we don't know:

The officer took Haynes into custody at 12:03 a.m. and he was taken to a D.C. jail to be processed. He submitted to a specimen sample but his blood alcohol level is not known at this time.

Haynes was charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle while impaired. Court dates and additional information are not known at this time.

House Speaker Johnson has not issued a public statement on the incident at this time.