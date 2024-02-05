Mike Gill carjacking: Family, colleagues react to murder of former Trump, Obama official

The death of Mike Gill, a father of three and former government official under the Trump and Obama administrations, who died days after being shot during a Washington, D.C. carjacking spree, has led to an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from family and colleagues.

"His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled," said his wife, Kristina Gill, in a statement immediately following his death.

"We admired Mike personally and professionally; he was an outstanding lawyer, public servant, colleague, and community member, giving his time and talent in service to his country, his city, his church, and his community," read a statement from Ed DeMarco, President of the Housing Policy Council where Gill served as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets.

Mike Gill

It was around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, January 29 when Gill was attacked. Police say he was sitting inside his vehicle that was parked in the 900 block of K Street in northwest Washington when the suspected gunman, identified by investigators as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered and shot him. The attack on Gill was the first of many reported in a carjacking rampage that police say traversed parts of D.C. and Maryland and resulted in Cunningham’s death after being shot by officers in New Carrollton.

Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington, D.C.

"He was a SPECIAL PERSON - His family and friends are devastated," posted former President Trump on his platform, Truth Social. Trump called Gill "Wonderful and brilliant" and called for the federal government to step in and address the rising crime rates in the nation’s capital.

A statement from the District of Columbia Board of Elections where Gill served as a member for several years, called him a "constant true friend and gracious colleague." "We are like a family at DCBOE, and as we grieve with others, we are counting our many blessings to have known Mike all these years."

Mike Gill

Wife Kristina Gill's statement on the death of Mike Gill

"It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.

Mike was not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend. Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved. His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally.

Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika. For those who wish to honor Mike's memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

Former President Donald Trump statement on the death of Mike Gill

"Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington, D.C. He was a SPECIAL PERSON - His family and friends are devastated. The Federal Government must take over D.C. God bless Michael and his family!"

Mike Gill

Drew Maloney, Friend and President and CEO of the American Investment Council, statement on the death of Mike Gill

"Mike was not just a close friend; he was an extended member of our family. Our daughters' friendship blossomed into a beautiful bond, and it was a testament to Mike's warmth and kindness that he welcomed us into his life with open arms. Through countless holidays, celebrations, and shared moments, our families became intertwined, and I am so grateful for our enduring friendship."

J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTF Chairman, statement on the death of Mike Gill

"Mike Gill was one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest, and open-hearted persons on this earth. His life reflects everything that is good and right and true. Words cannot express the tragedy of the loss of this fine man, colleague, and cherished friend. He will be sorely missed and long remembered."

Ed DeMarco, Housing Policy Council President, statement on the death of Mike Gill

"To the HPC community,

With great sadness, and on behalf of all my colleagues at the Housing Policy Council, I share news of the death today of our friend and colleague Mike Gill.

No words can express the depth of sympathy we feel for Mike and his family. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristina and their three children, Sean, Brian, and Annika, his mother, and siblings as they deal with this tragic loss.

Mike’s death is also a huge loss for the Housing Policy Council and for the Washington, DC community, which has lost an outstanding citizen, neighbor, co-worker, and friend.

A long-time resident of the District, Mike served his country and his city through positions on Capitol Hill, at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Crowell and Moring law firm, and on the DC Board of Elections, among other professional roles and community service. Since 2021, Mike led the Housing Policy Council’s capital markets work.

His HPC colleagues mourn his loss. We admired Mike personally and professionally; he was an outstanding lawyer, public servant, colleague, and community member, giving his time and talent in service to his country, his city, his church, and his community. More than that, Mike was a devoted husband and father, who adored his wife and children.

Mike was shot downtown during evening rush hour on Monday, January 29th in an apparent carjacking incident, part of a crime spree that also took the life of a young father. We join the DC community in expressing our gratitude to the law enforcement officers who took action and our grief for the victims. We also voice here our frustration and anger at the continued stream of violence that is damaging our community and subjecting countless families like Mike’s to unbearable loss. This cycle of violence must be stopped.

Please continue to keep the Gill family in your prayers. HPC will miss Mike’s presence in our lives.

Rest in peace, Mike."

District of Columbia Board of Elections statement on the death of Mike Gill

"All of us at the District of Columbia Board of Elections (DCBOE) express our profound sorrow at the passing of Michael Gill. We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they grieve the death of such a wonderful husband, father, and friend to all.

Mike served on our three-member Board from 2016 to 2022. He was dedicated to our mission to ensure that our elections are open and fair, and he contributed to that mission in hundreds of meetings, events, and interactions over his seven years on the Board.

More than that, Mike was a constant true friend and gracious colleague to everyone at the DCBOE. He added a great sense of humor and camaraderie to every gathering, always bringing people together and making them feel valued. Mike went above and beyond as a Board member, even after his final term ended, remaining supportive to all at the DCBOE.

We are like a family at DCBOE, and as we grieve with others, we are counting our many blessings to have known Mike all these years. His good cheer and positivity will forever remain part of our office culture, and we will always be grateful for such a good man."