Who was Mike Gill? Former Trump official, father of 3 killed in DC carjacking spree

A former Trump official who was shot amid a crime spree in D.C. died over the weekend after fighting for his life in the hospital for almost a week.

Mike Gill was one of the victims involved in the deadly carjacking spree that ended in Prince George’s County last week.

Gill was a top executive with the Housing Policy Council. He was sitting in his car parked on K Street just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 when police say a suspect got in the back of his car, shot 56-year-old Gill and left the scene running.

Gill was rushed to the hospital where he later died on Saturday.

Police say after the suspect attacked Gill, he attempted to carjack someone else on K Street about an hour and a half later, and the suspect killed another person – 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr. – during a carjacking on the 300 block of N Street.

Investigators say the suspect may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

The carjacking spree ended in Prince George’s County where the suspect was shot and killed by a New Carrollton police officer.

People who knew Gill say he had an amazing personality with a great sense of humor.

"Mike loved Washington, D.C. He tried to make it a better place," said Nick Onufrak, a close friend of Gill. "His sense of humor – he’s a guy who I can be around and be completely unfiltered. I could send him a text and he would send me a text back that was funny. He was a great friend, father, family man. You know when you grow up, your parents say – hang out with people who make you better. He’s that kind of guy."

Gill was an appointee on the D.C. Board of Elections. He also served under the trump administration as the Chief of Staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

"His life reflected everything that is good and right and true," former CFTC Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo said in a post on X. "He will be sorely missed and long remembered."

In a social media post on Sunday, former President Donald Trump described Gill as wonderful and brilliant. He went on to say that "he was a special person."

Gill leaves behind three children and his wife, Kristina.

In a statement to FOX 5, she said, "we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community."

The number of carjackings has increased for the sixth consecutive year, with 959 reported incidents in 2023, data from the Metropolitan Police Department shows.

"The Federal Government must take over D.C. God bless Michael and his family!" Trump continued in his post.