Midterm Election 2022: Early voting rolls out across the DMV

Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia. D.C. early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31.

FOX 5's David Kaplan visited an early voting center on Saturday in Montgomery County, where officials reported a smooth start to early in-person voting. Jane Lawton Recreation Center reported zero wait times all day Saturday.

One voter said he planned to vote a few days ago, and likes the feeling of voting in person.

"My family and I have been going to the ballots since I’ve been about eight. And every time we’ve gone, it’s been a struggle for us to get up and go, but we go," said Michael Joseph Jr., a Maryland voter.

The Montgomery County Elections Department says if you're voting, have your plan now.

"We’re facilitating access to the franchise, you just have to get up, get out of the house, get out of work, and find some time, and like I said, there’s zero wait times," said Gilberto Zelaya from Montgomery County Elections.

Here's what you need to know to vote:

Virginia

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Those who have requested mail-in ballots have until Election Day to send it in. Early in-person voting has been going on in Virginia for weeks, and will continue until Nov. 5.

Washington, D.C.

All registered voters in D.C. receive a mail-in ballot. There are 55 drop boxes across all wards to take them. Early in-person voting at 25 centers starts Monday Oct. 31 and goes through Sunday Nov. 6

Maryland

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is this coming Tuesday, Nov. 1. If that feels late to you, early in-person voting just started this Thursday. Centers will be open every day until Nov. 3 at centers around your county. Be sure to check the hours for early voting centers

