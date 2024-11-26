Middle school student found with vapes containing cannabis: sheriff

A middle school student will face disciplinary action after authorities say they were found with vapes containing cannabis on campus.

The vapes were found on the student on November 25 at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, according to police.

Authorities say the student will be charged on a juvenile civil citation with possession of cannabis.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PFC Quigly at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.