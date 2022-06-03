Middle school dance canceled in Arlington due to possible threat

Eighth graders at Gunston Middle School won't be attending their scheduled dance Friday night after school officials caught wind of multiple threats to interrupt the function.

According to a letter sent home to eighth-grade families, the Arlington County Police Department received information regarding possible messages circulating in the community referencing individuals interrupting and potentially causing violence at the school's eighth-grade dance.

Based on that information, Gunston school officials decided to cancel tonight’s dance out of an abundance of caution.

"I write this with a heavy heart, as I know that our students were looking forward to this event. While this is a difficult decision, the safety of our students and staff is my top priority," the letter from the school principal reads.

"At this time, the threat is isolated to the dance. APS continues to work with the ACPD to address the information pertaining to this threat and will put additional resources in place as needed. We will share more specifics with students on Monday about refunds for tickets purchased to the dance."

Gunston's principal Dr. Wiggins thanked the individuals who alerted police about the threat and stressed the importance of students speaking out if they hear or see something.