Middle school construction causing a muddy mess in one Prince William County neighborhood

FOX 5 is hearing from residents in a Northern Virginia neighborhood after recent storms and heavy rains left behind a muddy mess. We’re talking about a river of mud covering their street and it’s all because of construction going on at a local school.

The school under construction is Potomac Shores Middle School and we’re told the mud is draining from the construction site here.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince William County Public Schools says, unfortunately, last Thursday evening the site received more than three inches of rain in a three-hour period.

Some home video shows what happens on a neighboring street when it rains. There are some pictures too posted on social media. Often a thick mud trail is left behind.

Residents say most of the homes here are pretty well contained with the silk walls but the county is reportedly replacing the sewer blockers and inspecting them twice a week.

Advertisement

The school district says there was spill out from last Thursday's storm. They say their third-party inspectors were onsite Friday morning and all erosion controls were inspected and any runoff was cleaned up.

For residents here, this may just be something they’ll have to deal with until the school construction is complete.

Potomac Shores Middle School is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 school year – so there are many more months of construction to go.

FOX 5’s Tisha lewis reports the middle school site has been continually inspected by both county and third party inspections, meeting regulatory conditions.