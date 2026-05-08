School lockdowns lifited in Arlington after phone threats, police say

A middle school and an elementary school in Arlington were briefly placed on lockdown Friday after they received telephone threats, authorities said.

Arlington County Police said Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Alice Fleet Elementary School were both affected.

Officials said both schools were locked down around 12 p.m. as a precaution while officers investigated the credibility of the threats. They were lifted around 12:30 p.m.

Officers searched both schools and found no evidence of a crime.

Police said they will maintain a visible presence in the area out of an abundance of caution. The investigation into the source of the telephone threat remains ongoing.