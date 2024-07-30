Microsoft 360 and Azure outage: Connection issues reported globally

Microsoft Azure cloud computing servers are experiencing a network infrastructure issue that's causing connection problems for users around the world, according to the company.

The company tweeted on Tuesday morning, "We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features."

This comes just a week after a global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off-air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.